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HomeCompare BikesChieftain Elite [2023-2024] vs Springfield

Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] vs Indian Springfield

In 2026 Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] vs Springfield Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chieftain elite [2023-2024] Springfield
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 38 Lakhs₹ 41.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1890 cc
Power--

Filters
Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Heavy Metal Smoke
₹38 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Springfield
Indian Springfield
Anniversary Gold Pinstriping
₹41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L20.8 L
Length
2506 mm2583 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm142 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1701 mm
Height
1372 mm1439 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg375 kg
Saddle Height
650 mm660 mm
Width
1023 mm1080 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph165 kmph
Stroke
113 mm113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Air-Cooled Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, AssistWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,81,47546,15,370
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00,00041,96,000
RTO
3,04,0003,35,680
Insurance
77,47583,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
89,87699,202

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