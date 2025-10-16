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Honda CB650R vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
CB650R vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Ninja 500
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power95.17 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L14 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm145 mm
Length
2120 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1375 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg171 kg
Height
1075 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm785 mm
Width
780 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
46 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour Display-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,6976,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,2695,66,000
RTO
82,42145,280
Insurance
34,00726,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64613,713

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