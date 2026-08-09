In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-