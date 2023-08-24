HT Auto
Hero Glamour vs Prevail Electric Finesse

Hero Glamour or Prevail Electric Finesse - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Glamour vs Finesse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Finesse
BrandHeroPrevail Electric
Price₹ 82,348₹ 99,999
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,23399,999
Ex-Showroom Price
82,34899,999
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,149

