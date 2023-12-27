In 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less