In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price starts at Rs. 11.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs Ninja ZX-6R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Ninja zx-6r Brand Ducati Kawasaki Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 11.09 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 23.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 636 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 124 PS PS