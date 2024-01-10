Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SuperSport 950 vs Ninja ZX-6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Ninja zx-6r
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 11.09 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc636 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm124 PS PS
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled-
Displacement
937 cc636 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm122.03 bhp @ 13000 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderAssist And Slipper Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
94 mm67 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm45.1 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64312,44,947
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00011,09,000
RTO
1,14,48096,720
Insurance
36,16339,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99526,758

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
    19 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
