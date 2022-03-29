HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Ducati Supersport 950 S Road Test Review: Everyday Sportbike

2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike

The new Ducati SuperSport 950 in true sense is an everyday sportbike. It is practical, good looking and absolute hoot to ride.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 05:22 PM
With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps. (HT Auto)
With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps. (HT Auto)
With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps. (HT Auto)
With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.

Ducati SuperSport has been around for quite sometime now, and the burgeoning trend of sport tourers now makes its presence even more relevant. Updated sometime back, the SuperSport 950 received a mid-cycle facelift that brought along some tasty updates to give the bike a refreshed appeal. Only recently I got a chance to swing my leg over the new model to see if it has become any better with the latest update or not?

Not just the front, but the SuperSport has also received an updated side body fairing with narrower gaps when compared against the previous model.
Not just the front, but the SuperSport has also received an updated side body fairing with narrower gaps when compared against the previous model. (HT Auto)
Not just the front, but the SuperSport has also received an updated side body fairing with narrower gaps when compared against the previous model.
Not just the front, but the SuperSport has also received an updated side body fairing with narrower gaps when compared against the previous model. (HT Auto)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Hypermotard 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Hypermotard 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 800 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl | 803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
803 cc
₹ 9.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

What's new?

The SuperSport 950 has always been a smart bike to look at, but the use of new LED headlamp with clear cut inspiration from the Panigale V4 makes it even better and mature to look at. In addition, there is also a new windscreen upfront with more streamlined and dynamic line for more style and substance. Not just the front, the SuperSport has also received an updated side body fairing with narrower gaps when compared against the previous model.

That said, all other elements such as single-sided swingarm, double-barrel upswift exhaust cannisters, three-spoke Y-shaped alloys etc. continue to give the SuperSport an authentically cool look. My test unit being the higher-spec ‘S’ version received Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame, which is exclusive to the this trim. Apart from that, it is also available in Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims.

Test unit being the higher-spec S version gets the Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame, which is exclusive to the this trim.
Test unit being the higher-spec S version gets the Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame, which is exclusive to the this trim. (HT Auto)
Test unit being the higher-spec S version gets the Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame, which is exclusive to the this trim.
Test unit being the higher-spec S version gets the Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame, which is exclusive to the this trim. (HT Auto)

While there are some notable refreshed exterior elements, the overall look and feel of the SuperSport remains unchanged, and I quite like it. While the muscular fuel tank appears to be quite wide from the saddle view, it remains narrow to properly get a grip and tuck in your thighs for support. There's also enough room on the saddle to properly move around and position your self for the best comfort stance. The handle-bar position, as seen before, remains a tad committed, but nothing that would kill you on an everyday ride.

Tap the starter on and the 937cc Testastretta L-twin breathes to life in an instant with a loud and throaty exhaust note. Even in stock form, the sound turned on safety alarm of the cars parked nearby in an underground parking, what's not to like about it?

Roll on the throttle and this powertrain's punchy low-down torque will keep you engaged even on city roads. The 110 hp/93 Nm of output remains nearly unchanged with the latest update. Against the Panigale V2 and other high-revving models, this engine feels more raw, reminding of the classic Ducatis. Also you wouldn't need to abuse the throttle to squeeze out a good acceleration out of it as it is happy to go fast or wheelie, irrespective for where you are cruising in the rev range. So much instant power almost everywhere! The higher ‘S’ -spec trim also gets a standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO which works like a charm especially when shifting up. Just pin the throttle down and keep shifting up and you'll fly away like a rocket without the use of its clutch which anyways isn't heavy to use. The 6-speed transmission is again super slick.

However, there are vibrations somewhere around later end of the rev band, and that becomes evident as panels start to shudder a bit when cruising at high speeds. Also, rear view mirrors start to vibrate to a level of infuriation as they become unusable.

Against the Panigale V2 and other high-revving models, the engine on the SuperSport 950 feels more raw, reminding of the classic Ducatis.
Against the Panigale V2 and other high-revving models, the engine on the SuperSport 950 feels more raw, reminding of the classic Ducatis. (Ducati)
Against the Panigale V2 and other high-revving models, the engine on the SuperSport 950 feels more raw, reminding of the classic Ducatis.
Against the Panigale V2 and other high-revving models, the engine on the SuperSport 950 feels more raw, reminding of the classic Ducatis. (Ducati)

Electronics suite:

SuperSport continues to host a range of features including electronics based on Bosch's 6-axis inertial platform capable of instantly detecting the bike's roll, yaw, and pitch angles in space. There's Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and all of this makes the SuperSport a truly modern bike. Well of course, if you don't want so much intrusion from the electronics, you can dial it down to minimum using the toggle switches added to the left side of the handlebar. Well so many buttons/switches may look confusing at first, but I promise going through the menu and selecting it is easy, and can also be done on the go. Not to forget, there is also a new full-TFT colour dashboard that hosts all the required information in a simple and uncluttered manner.

SuperSport 950 gets a new full-TFT colour dashboard that hosts all the required information in a simple and uncluttered manner.
SuperSport 950 gets a new full-TFT colour dashboard that hosts all the required information in a simple and uncluttered manner. (HT Auto)
SuperSport 950 gets a new full-TFT colour dashboard that hosts all the required information in a simple and uncluttered manner.
SuperSport 950 gets a new full-TFT colour dashboard that hosts all the required information in a simple and uncluttered manner. (HT Auto)

Handles like a pro:

I remember doing my first knee-down on public roads on the original SuperSport back in 2018 and riding the bike again evoked positive nostalgia. The lighter front-end make the SuperSport an agile handler and with the higher-spec Öhlins suspension, the SuperSport becomes a proper everyday sportbike that anyone can ride. Ohlins used on the SuperSport S are well-calibrated to be used on the public roads. Turn after turn, maneuvering the SuperSport is easy, fun and not demanding at all. The suspension also deals with all the undulations thrown by regular public roads and also, sticky Pirelli rubber aids in keeping the grip on, even on negatively banked roads.

Lighter front-end make the SuperSport an agile handler and with the higher-spec Öhlins suspension, it becomes a proper everyday sportbike that anyone can ride.
Lighter front-end make the SuperSport an agile handler and with the higher-spec Öhlins suspension, it becomes a proper everyday sportbike that anyone can ride. (Ducati)
Lighter front-end make the SuperSport an agile handler and with the higher-spec Öhlins suspension, it becomes a proper everyday sportbike that anyone can ride.
Lighter front-end make the SuperSport an agile handler and with the higher-spec Öhlins suspension, it becomes a proper everyday sportbike that anyone can ride. (Ducati)

Remastered side fairing has also changed the air flow from the cooling system on the bike, and I sincerely thank the Ducati engineers for this. While previously all the hot air was deviated right bang on rider's thighs, the new bike felt a bit better. And more manageable as per the Indian weather conditions.

How's the comfort?

Ducati SuperSport features a mildly aggressive riding stance, something you'd expect from a sport touring machine. The clip-ons are mid-set allowing the rider to bend a bit forward, while the foot pegs are also pushed a lil backward, and everything comes together to deliver a mild sporty stance. This serves as a good balance between practicality and fun, which is the moto for SuperSport.

Remastered side fairing has also changed the air flow from the cooling system on the bike.
Remastered side fairing has also changed the air flow from the cooling system on the bike. (HT Auto)
Remastered side fairing has also changed the air flow from the cooling system on the bike.
Remastered side fairing has also changed the air flow from the cooling system on the bike. (HT Auto)

Final word:

Ducati SuperSport 950 in true sense is an everyday sportbike. It is practical, good looking and absolute hoot to ride. Starting at 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom), the SuperSport 950 isn't exactly the most affordable offering, but it sure is in a league of it own.

Rating
4 out of 5
Price
14.31 lakh
Product Name
Ducati
Brand Name
SuperSport 950
Pros
  • Looks
  • Handling
Cons
  • Vibrations
First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 04:53 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati SuperSport 2022 SuperSport 2022 Ducati SuperSport SuperSport 950
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
Watch: From plain metal sheets to shiny Tesla Model Y at Giga Berlin
Watch: From plain metal sheets to shiny Tesla Model Y at Giga Berlin

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city