In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada 950 engine makes power and torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.