Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2024 Ducati Multistrada 950 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹16.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
94 Nm @ 6750 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.6:113.2:1
Displacement
937 cc1160 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per CylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
94 mm90.0 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,22,55218,87,857
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00016,95,000
RTO
1,23,9201,35,600
Insurance
38,01540,307
Accessories Charges
11,61716,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,02440,577

