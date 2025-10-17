HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Limited Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rx Launched In India At 23.07 Lakh

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in limited capacity at 23.07 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2025, 13:13 pm
  • Limited to 1,200 units worldwide, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX builds on the standard model with a sportier design and ergonomics as well as upgraded hardware. 

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RX in India at 23.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The litre-class naked bike builds on the standard Speed Triple with a sportier design, aggressive ergonomics, and upgraded hardware, while retaining the same triple-cylinder power unit at its core. The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1,200 units worldwide and is available in one variant.

The Speed Triple 1200 RX is based on the standard model with a range of RX-exclusive cosmetic and hardware upgrades that set it apart. It is offered in a dual-tone Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite paint job with RX graphics while carrying over the same aggressive design language associated with the Speed Triple range. This aggressive nature is reflected in the bike’s riding position, which demands more commitment with the low-set clip-on handlebars on a machined top yoke, while the footpegs are now higher and more rear-set.

Triumph has also added a lightweight Akrapovic titanium silencer that reduces weight and enhances the Speed Triple’s natural soundtrack. The bike further features a carbon fibre front mudguard and an upgraded performance seat with the embossed RX logo.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: At a glance

CategoryDetails
Price 23.07 lakh (ex-showroom)
VariantSingle RX variant; limited to 1,200 units globally
Design & StylingDual-tone Triumph Performance Yellow/Granite, carbon-fibre front mudguard, lightweight Akrapovic titanium silencer, performance seat with RX embossing, low-set clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs
Engine1,160 cc liquid-cooled inline-triple, 6-speed gearbox
Power & Torque180 bhp @ 10,750 rpm; 128 Nm @ 8,750 rpm
Chassis & FrameAluminium twin-spar frame with bolt-on rear subframe; single-sided cast aluminium subframe
SuspensionÖhlins SmartEC3 semi-active; fully adjustable 43 mm USD front forks; link-type rear monoshock; Öhlins SD EC steering damper
BrakesTwin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers; 220 mm rear disc with 2-pot Brembo caliper; Optimised Cornering ABS
Tyres & Wheels17-inch alloy wheels; Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres
Electronics & Rider Aids5 riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider; switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control; Engine Braking Control; Brake Slide Assist; Triumph Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter
Instrument Cluster5-inch TFT display with media and navigation controls, operated via 5-way backlit switchgear
ErgonomicsAggressive riding position with sport-focused handlebar and footpeg placement for enhanced cornering and control
Market NotesOrders open; number of Indian units not disclosed

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Engine and performance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX carries over the 1,160 cc triple-cylinder engine from the regular Speed Triple 1200. This liquid-cooled unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and churns out 180 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. There are no mechanical changes to the power unit, nor does it carry a different state of tune. This engine delivers around 3 bhp more than the previous-gen Speed Triple, and has been revised to be more lightweight and durable.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Hardware changes

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX comes with a sportier design with aggressive ergonomics and upgraded hardware
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX
The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX comes with a sportier design with aggressive ergonomics and upgraded hardware

The inline-triple is housed within an aluminium twin-spar frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, paired with a single-sided cast aluminium subframe. The chassis is held up by the Öhlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension system, comprising fully adjustable 43 mm USD front forks and a link-type monoshock. The setup benefits from the Öhlins SD EC steering damper for enhanced precision and handling dynamics.

The Speed Triple comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. These are fitted with twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a 220 mm rear disc with a 2-pot Brembo caliper.

Also Read : KTM 990 RC R hits global markets with 130 bhp parallel-twin – Will it come to India?

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX: Tech suite

These brakes are supported by Optimised Cornering ABS, and the bike further features switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control alongside five riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. Triumph has added Engine Braking Control, Brake Slide Assist, and the Triumph Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter as standard. These features can be accessed through the 5-inch TFT with support for media controls and navigation, with all operations controlled via a 5-way backlit switchgear.

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is available for orders and further customisation from 23.07 lakh (ex-showroom). While it is limited to 1,200 units globally, the manufacturer is yet to disclose the number of units allotted for the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2025, 13:13 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Speed Triple Speed Triple 1200

