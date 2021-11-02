In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 CFMoto 300NK or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm & 20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less