In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|122 PS PS