BGauss A2 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.