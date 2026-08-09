In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Notte125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-