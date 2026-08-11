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DISCONTINUED

BENLING INDIA Benling Icon

₹65,470 - 74,160*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Benling India Benling Icon is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Benling India Benling Icon Alternatives

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Benling India Benling Icon Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.32 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
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Benling India Benling Icon Variants

Benling India Benling Icon price starts at ₹ 65,470 and goes up to ₹ 74,160 (Ex-showroom). Benling India Benling Icon comes in 2 variants. Benling India Benling Icon's top variant is Icon LI.
2 Variants Available
Benling Icon Icon LA
₹65,470*
25 kmph
70 km
Benling Icon Icon LI
₹74,160*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

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Benling India Benling Icon comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Benling India Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon image
Rs. 65,470Onwards--Scooters66 kgDiscDrumAlloy70-75 km-250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Benling IconVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWBenling IconVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWBenling IconVSETrance Neo
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWBenling IconVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWBenling IconVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WBenling IconVSS1 Z

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Benling India Benling Icon Images

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News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
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  News

Benling India Benling Icon Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.32 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Range70-75 km
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed25 Kmph
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