Benling India Benling Icon or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Crayon Envy has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.