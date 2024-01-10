In 2024 Benelli 502 C or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Benelli 502 C or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs 4.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 650NK engine makes power & torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 502 C mileage is around 25.89 kmpl. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less