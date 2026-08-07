In 2026 Ampere Magnus or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Magnus vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Ampere
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours