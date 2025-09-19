Ampere launches Magnus Grand e-scooter at 89,999 with new features and upgrades

Ampere , the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, recently announced the launch of the Magnus Grand electric scooter in the Indian E2W market. Building on the Magnus Neo platform, the Ampere Magnus Grand comes refreshed with new features, a durable LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) battery and updated styling. Listed at a starting price of ₹89,999 (ex-showroom, introductory), the e-scooter is positioned as an accessible yet premium option for Indian households.

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “The Magnus Grand represents a significant leap forward for Greaves by aiming to redefine urban mobility by combining technology with user-centric design; it highlights Ampere’s focus on real-world performance, safety, and design. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of families and commuters, this scooter aims to deliver a harmonious blend of practicality, durability, and style. With the Magnus Grand, we are empowering riders to raise their expectations, offering enhanced comfort, better safety, and convenience that transforms everyday journeys into truly confident and enjoyable experiences, backed by the reliability of our after-sales promise Ampere Care."

Ampere Magnus Grand: Battery & Range

The Magnus Grand derives its power from an LFP battery, which comes with a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty. Ampere claims this unit is designed to provide double the lifecycle compared to conventional battery options, making it better suited for India’s diverse riding conditions.

The battery pack is a 2.3 kWh unit that is claimed to deliver 80-95 km of real-world range (Eco mode) on a single charge. The average charging time with its 7.5A charger ranges between 5-6 hours.

Ampere Magnus Grand: Key highlights

The scooter also benefits from a range of practical upgrades, including a new digital display for improved visibility, a strengthened grab rail, and improved braking technology. Ampere has also introduced two premium dual-tone colour options, Matcha Green and Ocean Blue, accompanied by gold-finish badging for a more modern and aspirational look.

