Ampere Magnus Neo e-scooter launched with upgrades, prices start at ₹86,999
- Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter launched in India with improved ergonomics, 95 km range and LFP battery.
Greaves Electric Mobility has launched the updated Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter in India, with prices starting from ₹86,999 (ex-showroom). Positioned as a more accessible and user-friendly offering, the variant brings a focus on improving ride comfort, ease of handling, and everyday practicality for urban commuting.
The Magnus Neo has been developed with an emphasis on ergonomics and rider convenience. It features a lower seat height of 777 mm and a reduced kerb weight of 103 kg, aimed at improving ground reach and manoeuvrability, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. The addition of a 10-inch rear tyre and a revised wheel and motor setup is aimed a delivering smoother acceleration, improved balance, and more stable handling across varying terrain.
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Built on the existing Magnus Neo platform, the scooter retains its dual-frame chassis and braking setup. The platform has previously set a national record for the longest journey by an urban electric scooter, covering over 2,300 km between Bengaluru and Delhi.
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The Magnus Neo packs a 2.3 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, designed to offer an extended lifecycle of up to 10 years. The battery has been tested across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 60°C, targeting consistent performance under diverse Indian riding conditions.
The scooter claims a single-charge range of 80-95 km on the Eco mode, and it takes 5-6 hours to replenish the battery. Maximum loading capacity stands at 150 kg and the Manus Neo can hit a top speed of 65 kmph.
The new variant is offered in four colour options, including Mystic Mauve, Butter Yellow, Ocean Blue, and Matcha Green.
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