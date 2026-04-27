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Oben Electric teases new motorcycle ahead of April 30 reveal in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 12:33 pm
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  • Oben Electric has previewed a new motorcycle design, with full details, price and launch plans due April 30.

Oben electric upcoming bike
Oben Electric’s teaser image shows the LED lighting signature of its upcoming motorcycle ahead of the April 30 launch.
Oben electric upcoming bike
Oben Electric’s teaser image shows the LED lighting signature of its upcoming motorcycle ahead of the April 30 launch.
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Oben Electric has released a teaser for its upcoming electric motorcycle. The EV bikemaker has confirmed that the new model will be unveiled on April 30, 2026. While technical details remain undisclosed, the launch will mark an expansion of the company’s motorcycle portfolio in India.

The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker has clarified that complete details, including specifications, prices and availability, will be revealed at the official debut later this week. The teaser campaign carries the phrase “Unleash The Bold", indicating that the new motorcycle could focus on a stronger visual identity compared with the brand’s current offerings.

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Also Read : Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at 1.27 lakh with up to 175 km range

Front design partially revealed

The teaser provides a first look at the front styling of the upcoming motorcycle. It features an LED headlamp with a projector lens positioned below a U-shaped LED light bar that serves as the daytime running lamp. Apart from this lighting setup, no additional exterior details have been shown so far.

Specifications still awaited

Battery capacity, riding range, charging time, power output and pricing have not yet been announced. These details are expected to be shared during the April 30 unveiling. The positioning of the new motorcycle within the company’s portfolio also remains unclear for now.

Also Read : Oben Electric announces new O100 platform to underpin new sub 1 lakh electric bike

Current Oben Electric line-up

Oben Electric currently sells the Rorr and Rorr EZ electric motorcycles in India. These models are positioned in the commuter and performance-focused electric motorcycle space.

The Rorr is the company’s flagship product and was among the earlier electric motorcycles launched by an Indian start-up brand. The Rorr EZ, introduced later, broadened the company’s range with a more accessible option aimed at everyday city use. With a third product now teased, Oben appears set to strengthen its presence in the growing electric motorcycle segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 12:33 pm IST
TAGS: oben electric oben rorr rorr ez oben rorr oben rorr ez

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