In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Hawk
|Brand
|Ampere
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|81 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-