In 2026 ADMS EVA or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EVA up to 90-150 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
EVA vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eva
|Evoqis
|Brand
|ADMS
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|90-150 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|6 Hours