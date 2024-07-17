Yezdi Roadster gets new Trail Pack. Check what it comes with
- Yezdi Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup of the brand.
Yezdi Roadster shares its engine with other Yezdi models.
Yezdi Motorcycles has launched Trail Pack for the Roadster. It is priced at ₹2.09 lakh ex-showroom. The Trail Pack includes saddlebags, a visor kit, a headlamp grille, a backrest for the pillion, a crash guard and a bike cover. The total worth of these accessories is ₹16,000. Apart from this, there are no changes to the motorcycle.
