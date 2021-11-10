Yezdi comes back to India, parts ways with Jawa Motorcycles

Iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi will not be a part of the Jawa Motorcycles anymore. Instead, Yezdi will operate on its own, revealed the Jawa Motorcycles in a social post. Yezdi's come back was a much-awaited event in the Indian motorcycle market.

Since Mahindra & Mahindra Group invested in the Classic Legends, speculation was on high about the comeback of the iconic brands such as Jawa Motorcycles, BSA and Yezdi. Earlier this year, Classic Legends had filed for a trademark for the Yezdi Roadking in India. This fuelled the speculation about the comeback of Yezdi motorcycles.

Jawa has already launched its retro-themed motorcycles in India through a dedicated sales channel. Now, Yezdi too is ready to launch its products. However, details are yet to be disclosed. Yezdi will launch retro-themed motorcycles in the Indian market. Expect a new adventure motorcycle to come under the brand sometime in 2022.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, recently tweeted that “About time we brought the other brother back. What say @jawamotorcycles? #Y" This was an indication that Yezdi is preparing for a launch. However, its parting ways with Jawa came as a shocker.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday tweeted a cryptic post. He posted an image of a flyover from above that looks like a Y. He also wrote that the legend is back. “I guess I’ve got #Y on my mind. After all, the legend is back! #YezdiForever," Mahindra tweeted.

While Jawa Motorcycles has announced about Yezdi's parting ways with, the latter has introduced its own dedicated social media platforms as well. The first post there too indicates the brand's comeback.

Upon launch, Yezdi will compete with Royal Enfield in the retro-themed above quarter-litre segment, just like the Jawa Motorcycles.