Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announced special Diwali offers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 29, 2023

The special Diwali offer is available across the brand's complete range of motorcycles

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering low EMIs for its motorcycles, starting from 1,888

These motorcycles also come with extended warranty of four years or 50,000 kilometres

Jawa sells four motorcycles, which are: Jawa, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak

Yezdi sells motorcycles like: Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster

The special Diwali offer is available for a limited time

Jawa motorcycles are available from price starting at 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yezdi motorcycles are available at a starting price of 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jawa Yezdi expects that with this offer, sales of the company will see a boost during Diwali
