The special Diwali offer is available across the brand's complete range of motorcycles
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering low EMIs for its motorcycles, starting from ₹1,888
These motorcycles also come with extended warranty of four years or 50,000 kilometres
Jawa sells four motorcycles, which are: Jawa, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak
Yezdi sells motorcycles like: Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster
The special Diwali offer is available for a limited time
Jawa motorcycles are available from price starting at ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Yezdi motorcycles are available at a starting price of ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jawa Yezdi expects that with this offer, sales of the company will see a boost during Diwali