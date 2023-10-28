HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Announces Special Offers For Diwali. Check Details

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers for Diwali. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced special offers for the occasion of Diwali. The customers can get EMIs starting from just 1,888 and there is an extended warranty for four years or 50,000 km. The Jawa motorcycle line-up includes - Jawa, Jawa 42, 42 Bobber and Perak. The Yezdi motorcycle line-up includes - Roaster, Scrambler and Adventure. The manufacturer says that the offers are available for a limited period.

Jawa 42
A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently announced new premium variants for theJawa 42 and the Roadster. The manufacturer made a few cosmetic changes for the new premium variants. The Jawa 42 range now starts at 1,89,142 and the Yezdi Roadster range from 2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Roadster has now been modified to be more touring-friendly. So, the footpegs are now moved forward and the handlebar is taller. The Roadster also gets a few cosmetic upgrades such as a sportier-looking knee recess, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, new handlebar grips and a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust.

The motorcycle also comes with a new set of exhausts from the factory. The manufacturer says that the new exhaust design should have a rorty sound. The new Roadster will be sold in four new colours including three dual-tone themes - Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, and a solid theme - Shadow Grey.

Yezdi Roadster
The new Yezdi Roadster range.
The Jawa 42 now comes with a new dual-tone variant. It gets a new clear lens turn indicators, a new set of alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and a new dimpled fuel tank. Jawa has redesigned a few elements such as the bash plate, bar-end mirrors and handle-bar.

Also Read : 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Moreover, the engine and exhaust components have been treated with a Raven texture finish that enhances the contrast of the premium dual-tone colourways. Speaking of colourways, the Jawa 42 will now be available in Cosmic Rock, Infinity Black, Starship Blue, and Celestial Copper.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST
