Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a service camp for its customers living in Kerala. The camp will take place in Cochin from the 14th to the 17th of December 2023 and the owners of 2019-2020 models can take advantage of the service camp. The manufacturer will offer several services as part of the service camp.

Some of the key highlights of the service camp are a comprehensive motorcycle health check-up, extended warranty offers and exchange/buyback evaluation. Owners attending the service camp may be eligible for a free extended warranty, depending on the health assessment of their motorcycles. The exchange/buyback initiative aims to make the upgrade process smoother for interested owners. Following the Cochin camp, the Mega Service Camp will travel across key cities in South India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut, and Hyderabad.

The newest launch from the manufacturer was the 42 Bobber Black Mirror. It is the new top-end version of the motorcycle that sits at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom. 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank that enhances the look of the motorcycle. The 42 Bobber now also has alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and they are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The gear and engine covers have been redesigned as well. The side panel is still finished in black and spells out “42 Bobber".

There are mechanical changes as well. The size of the throttle body has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm. The idling RPM has been decreased from 1,500 to 1,350. The fuel map has been updated as well. The rear monoshock has been retweaked for better ride quality.

However, the engine is the same 334 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch.

