HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Announces Mega Service Camp For Owners In These Cities

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces mega service camp for owners in these cities

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a service camp for its customers living in Kerala. The camp will take place in Cochin from the 14th to the 17th of December 2023 and the owners of 2019-2020 models can take advantage of the service camp. The manufacturer will offer several services as part of the service camp.

2023 Jawa Yezdi motorcycles
Image used for representational purpose only.
2023 Jawa Yezdi motorcycles
Image used for representational purpose only.

Some of the key highlights of the service camp are a comprehensive motorcycle health check-up, extended warranty offers and exchange/buyback evaluation. Owners attending the service camp may be eligible for a free extended warranty, depending on the health assessment of their motorcycles. The exchange/buyback initiative aims to make the upgrade process smoother for interested owners. Following the Cochin camp, the Mega Service Camp will travel across key cities in South India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut, and Hyderabad.

The newest launch from the manufacturer was the 42 Bobber Black Mirror. It is the new top-end version of the motorcycle that sits at 2.25 lakh ex-showroom. 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank that enhances the look of the motorcycle. The 42 Bobber now also has alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and they are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The gear and engine covers have been redesigned as well. The side panel is still finished in black and spells out “42 Bobber".

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
₹ 1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
₹ 2.04 - 2.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Jawa
₹ 1.76 - 1.85 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
₹ 1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
₹ 1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

There are mechanical changes as well. The size of the throttle body has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm. The idling RPM has been decreased from 1,500 to 1,350. The fuel map has been updated as well. The rear monoshock has been retweaked for better ride quality.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?

However, the engine is the same 334 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: 42 Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Jawa Yezdi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.