Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced special offers for December on its range of motorcycles. These offers include EMI schemes, extended warranty and discounts on riding gears and accessories. It is important to note that these offers are applicable on deliveries made until 31 December 2023. There is also an exchange bonus offer on a few motorcycles.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering an extended warranty for four years or 50,000 km on its motorcycles. The standard warranty on the motorcycles is 2 years or 24,000 km. There are EMI schemes through IDFC which start at just ₹1,888. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is also offering 50 per cent off on selected riding gear and accessories. There is also an exchange offer on Single Tone models of Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster. The manufacturer is offering up to ₹10,000 in exchange.

As of now, Jawa has four motorcycles in its lineup - Jawa, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. The Yezdi's lineup includes Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently announced a service camp in Cochin. The camp will be there till 17th December. Following the Cochin camp, it will travel across cities of South India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Calicut and Hyderabad.

The service camp is only for owners of 2019-2020 models. Some of the key highlights of the service camp are a comprehensive motorcycle health check-up, extended warranty offers and exchange/buyback evaluation. Owners attending the service camp may be eligible for a free extended warranty, depending on the health assessment of their motorcycles. The exchange/buyback initiative aims to make the upgrade process smoother for interested owners.

The newest launch from the manufacturer was the 42 Bobber Black Mirror. It is the new top-end version of the motorcycle that sits at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with some useful cosmetic changes.

