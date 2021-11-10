Classic Legends boss hints at revival of Yezdi brand in latest tweet

Thareja left the ‘#Y’ at the end of the tweet to tease the arrival of the Yezdi brand. The same has been under speculation for quite some time now and also the brand has been caught testing the new Yezdi ADVs which are expected to arrive in the Indian market in the next few months.

Speaking of the upcoming Yezdi models in India, a new adventure motorcycle was spotted doing testing rounds on the public roads in India in the recent past and it is said to be the upcoming adventure offering from Yezdi. The bike was seen sharing similar visuals as the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is already a very well-established and popular ADV. It could become the first offering from the brand in the Indian market when of course Yezdi jumps back to life.

In similar updates, Classic Legends has also filed a trademark for Yezdi Roadking in India. Moreover, the company has also registered YezdiRoadking.com. The validity of the model as well as the website name is provided until 2024.

While more details on the arrival of the Yezdi Roadking are scarce at the moment, expect the motorcycle to build on its classic appeal, albeit in a modern avatar. (More details here)