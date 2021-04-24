Jawa Motorcycles honours Mayur Shelke for his heroics, gifts him this bike

Not all heroes wear capes. But mostly do have a ride. For India's newest hero - Mayur Shelke - it is going to be a Jawa motorcycle. His heroic act of running on railway track to save a child who was about to be crushed by an incoming train, went viral this week on social media and earned him heaps of praise.

Jawa Motorcycles decided to appreciate Shelke's effort to risk his own life to save the child by honouring him with one of their most popular motorcycles - Jawa forty two Golden Stripes Nebula Blue.

Anupam Thareja, Director at Jawa Motorcycles, was quick to laud Shelke’s act of heroism and promised to present him with a new Jawa motorcycle under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

He wrote, "The entire Jawa Motorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing Jawa Heroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the Jawa Kommuniti."