After breathing life in Jawa, Classic Legends might be gearing up to reintroduce the 'forever brand' Yezdi in the Indian market soon. The company has filed a trademark for Yezdi Roadking in India. Moreover, the company has also registered YezdiRoadking.com. The validity of the model as well as the website name is provided until 2024.

While more details on the arrival of the Yezdi Roadking are scarce at the moment, expect the motorcycle to build on its classic appeal, albeit in a modern avatar. On the outside, the bike will most likely feature a full retro design that will take inspiration from the original Roadking. Expect it to carry a round-shaped headlamp at the front along with turn indicators. Also, as found on the original bike, the new model is also likely to carry a twin-pod instrument cluster along with a flat-style saddle, and twin-sided exhaust canisters.

At the heart of the Yezdi Roadking, expect a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled setup, similar to the Jawa Motorcycles. However, displacement and output figures aren't confirmed at the moment.

For hardware components, the bike could use telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear springs for the suspension duties. The braking is likely be performed by disc brakes on both wheels along with the safety net of a dual-channel ABS.

When launched, the Yezdi Roadking will be a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 bikes.