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Yamaha R15 V4 quickshifter-equipped variants offered in two new colours

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Sept 2026, 17:01 pm
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Yamaha has expanded R15 V4 quickshifter colour options with Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White, while retaining the 1.79 lakh price and 155cc engine producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm.

Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4 quickshifter-equipped variants offered in two new colours
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4 quickshifter-equipped variants offered in two new colours
Yamaha R15 V4
EMI starting at just
₹2,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced two new colours for its quickshifter-equipped 150cc supersport bike, the R15 V4. The quickshifter variant was earlier available with only the Intensity White colour scheme. Post the update, the quickshifter-equipped variant of the Yamaha R15 V4 boasts Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White colour schemes. The addition of colour schemes has not changed the price of the Yamaha R15 V4 Quickshifter variant, as it remains the same at 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha R15 V4: Engine Specs

Apart from the expansion of the colour scheme in the quickshifter-equipped variant, the R15 V4 remains the same mechanically, being powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation, producing approximately 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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The unidirectional quickshifter, which is available at a premium of 4,650, enables clutchless upshifts, allowing riders to change gears without operating the clutch lever. This can make gear changes quicker and more convenient, particularly during high-speed riding. With the feature available in more colour options now, buyers have greater flexibility when choosing a quickshifter-equipped R15 V4. However, the quickshifter is still not available as an option across the entire colour range.

Also Read : Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at 2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp

Yamaha R2 launched in India

The company recently launched the R2 in the Indian market at 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The R2 will be the first 204cc bike from the company, after the higher 321cc models, R3 and MT-03, were discontinued late last year owing to low sales and high import costs.

The introduction of the new YZF-R2 adds a completely new flavour to the existing Yamaha portfolio in India, allowing customers variety in the supersports category. Additionally, the Yamaha R2 will be available in three variants: standard R2, R2 with quickshifter, which has been priced at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and the sportier R2M, which has been priced at 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 16 Sept 2026, 17:01 pm IST
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