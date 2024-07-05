Where’s the cylinder? Gadkari amused at Bajaj Freedom CNG bike’s unique design

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG motorcycle Freedom on July 5. The Indian two-wheeler giant launched the CNG bike in three variants with a starting price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the Freedom CNG bike along with Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director at Bajaj Auto, during an event held in Mumbai. Gadkari praised the two-wheeler manufacturer for coming up with the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle during his address. He also praised the Bajaj team for the design and quality of the Freedom CNG bike.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike: Highlights

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike comes with dual fuel tank technology. The motorcycle gets a 2-litre petrol tank along with a CNG tank that can hold 2 kg of gas at the same time. It appears smaller than the standard fuel tanks used in motorcycles.Bajaj said that Freedom CNG bike owners will be able to switch between both fuel modes seamlessly. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims the Freedom CNG bike can offer up to 102 km per kg efficiency in CNG mode while the petrol mode should offer 64 kmpl of mileage.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike: Nitin Gadkari praises design, quality

Nitin Gadkari praised the research and development team at Bajaj Auto to come up with a motorcycle which is environment-friendly and is also a cost-saver. Speaking at the event, the minister said that it is his mission to reduce air pollution in the country. He also urged Rajiv Bajaj to replace the petrol tank with ethanol to make it a more environment-friendly motorcycle. Gadkari said, “I would request Bajaj to make it a 2 litre ethanol pump instead. Petrol costs ₹100 per litre while CNG costs ₹60. Petrol also creates a lot of pollution."

Gadkari also praised the design and quality of the Freedom CNG bike. “It is really a beautiful design," he said, adding, “I still can't understand where is the cylinder? It will be difficult for anyone to find it even if you challenge someone."

The minister also said that he hopes the Freedom CNG bike not only becomes popular in India but across the world as well. He said he is confident that Bajaj will get more market for the Freedom CNG bike in comparison to petrol bikes as the cost is less.

