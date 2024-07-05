Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Where’s The Cylinder? Nitin Gadkari Amused At Bajaj Freedom Cng Bike’s Unique Design

Where’s the cylinder? Gadkari amused at Bajaj Freedom CNG bike’s unique design

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM
Follow us on:
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the Bajaj Freedom, world’s first CNG bike, at an event held in Mumbai on July 5.Baja Freedom is powered by a 125
...
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari checks out the new Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle during the launch event held in Mumbai on July 5.

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG motorcycle Freedom on July 5. The Indian two-wheeler giant launched the CNG bike in three variants with a starting price of 95,000 (ex-showroom). Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the Freedom CNG bike along with Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director at Bajaj Auto, during an event held in Mumbai. Gadkari praised the two-wheeler manufacturer for coming up with the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle during his address. He also praised the Bajaj team for the design and quality of the Freedom CNG bike.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike: Highlights

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike comes with dual fuel tank technology. The motorcycle gets a 2-litre petrol tank along with a CNG tank that can hold 2 kg of gas at the same time. It appears smaller than the standard fuel tanks used in motorcycles.Bajaj said that Freedom CNG bike owners will be able to switch between both fuel modes seamlessly. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims the Freedom CNG bike can offer up to 102 km per kg efficiency in CNG mode while the petrol mode should offer 64 kmpl of mileage.

Also Read : Bajaj Freedom CNG bike launched. Price, mileage, features explained

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike: Nitin Gadkari praises design, quality

Nitin Gadkari praised the research and development team at Bajaj Auto to come up with a motorcycle which is environment-friendly and is also a cost-saver. Speaking at the event, the minister said that it is his mission to reduce air pollution in the country. He also urged Rajiv Bajaj to replace the petrol tank with ethanol to make it a more environment-friendly motorcycle. Gadkari said, “I would request Bajaj to make it a 2 litre ethanol pump instead. Petrol costs 100 per litre while CNG costs 60. Petrol also creates a lot of pollution."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj CT110
Engine Icon115.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹ 50,483 - 62,349
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 70,400 - 79,821
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102.0 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹67,808
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Engine Icon149.68 cc MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Engine Icon160.0 cc Mileage Icon47.2 kmpl
₹ 93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Engine Icon220.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Don't charge toll if you can't offer good roads, says Gadkari to highway agencies

Gadkari also praised the design and quality of the Freedom CNG bike. “It is really a beautiful design," he said, adding, “I still can't understand where is the cylinder? It will be difficult for anyone to find it even if you challenge someone."

Also Read : Petrol vs CNG - The ultimate dilemma for budget-conscious buyer decoded

The minister also said that he hopes the Freedom CNG bike not only becomes popular in India but across the world as well. He said he is confident that Bajaj will get more market for the Freedom CNG bike in comparison to petrol bikes as the cost is less.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2024, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: CNG bike Bajaj Freedom Bajaj Auto Nitin Gadkari
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS