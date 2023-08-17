Maruti Baleno CNG vs Tata Altroz CNG: Which offers better mileage?

Tata Altroz CNG is the first model from the OEM to be launched with twin-cylinder technology
Launched in May this year, it comes at a starting price of ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price goes up to ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant
It returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.20km/kg
On the other hand, Maruti Baleno CNG comes with a certified range of 30.61 km/kg
It also offers slightly more power of 76.4 bhp over the Altroz CNG
However, Altroz CNG's twin-cylinder tech has an edge over the Baleno CNG
It is fitted in such a way that the boot space is on par with that of ICE counterparts
Altroz CNG is also slightly more affordable than the Baleno CNG