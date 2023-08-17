Maruti Baleno CNG vs Tata Altroz CNG: Which offers better mileage?

Published Aug 17, 2023

Tata Altroz CNG is the first model from the OEM to be launched with twin-cylinder technology

Launched in May this year, it comes at a starting price of 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

 The price goes up to 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant

 It returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.20km/kg

On the other hand, Maruti Baleno CNG comes with a certified range of 30.61 km/kg

 It also offers slightly more power of 76.4 bhp over the Altroz CNG

However, Altroz CNG's twin-cylinder tech has an edge over the Baleno CNG

It is fitted in such a way that the boot space is on par with that of ICE counterparts

Altroz CNG is also slightly more affordable than the Baleno CNG
Out of the two, which one would you prefer?
