Vespa 946 Horse unveiled as limited-edition Lunar collection model

Vespa has unveiled the 946 Horse, a new limited-edition scooter introduced as part of its Lunar Collection. The model follows earlier Dragon and Snake editions and continues Vespa’s strategy of releasing annual, theme-based versions of its flagship 946 scooter aligned with the lunar calendar.

The Vespa 946 serves as the brand’s design-focused, low-volume collector model and is positioned separately from its mainstream line-ups. Since its introduction, the 946 range has been used as a platform for limited editions that emphasise materials, finish and exclusivity rather than mechanical updates. Vespa has not announced any technical changes for the Horse edition, indicating that the focus remains on design and detailing.

Vespa 946 Horse: Exterior design and colour

The Vespa 946 Horse is finished in a bay colour, a deep brown shade derived from equestrian references. The steel monocoque body features contrasting matte and gloss surface treatments. Gold detailing is applied sparingly, including a V-shaped monogram placed beneath the saddle within a horseshoe-inspired element. These details distinguish the Horse edition from previous Lunar Collection models.

Also Read : Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the scooters

Vespa 946 Horse: Saddle, trim and craftsmanship

The scooter features a leather saddle influenced by equestrian tack, which gives it a signature horse saddle look. This is complemented by leather trims on the handlebars and rear-view mirrors. Vespa states that the leather components have been handcrafted in Italy. The use of premium leather and metal detailing aligns with the 946’s positioning as a collector-oriented model rather than a mass-market offering.

The Vespa 946 Horse gets exquisite touches all around.

Vespa 946 Horse: Accessories developed for the edition

A dedicated set of accessories has been introduced alongside the scooter. This includes a rear bag made in Italy using the same leather as the saddle and a windshield mounted on aluminium supports. Vespa has also revealed a matching jet helmet featuring a gold V emblem at the rear, designed specifically for the 946 Horse.

Also Read : Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay ₹14.27 lakh for it?

Vespa 946 Horse: Sales channels and timelines

Pre-orders for the Vespa 946 Horse were opened on January 26 through Vespa’s official website and at the ‘VESPA THE EMPTY SPACE’ store in Milan, where the scooter will be displayed exclusively. The dedicated helmet will be available for purchase from February 10 in limited numbers.

Vespa has not disclosed pricing details or market-specific availability beyond the Milan showcase and online pre-orders.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: