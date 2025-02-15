Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the scooters

Piaggio India has introduced the 2025 Vespa 125 and 150 scooter range with several updates. With prices starting from ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), the new Vespa models feature design changes, new features, and engine improvements. Here are five key highlights of the updated Vespa lineup:

1 Variant naming and design tweaks The 2025 Vespa range now gets simplified variant names as opposed to its predecessors. The Vespa VXL is now just ‘Vespa,’ while the Vespa SXL is now called the ‘Vespa S.’ The standard version continues to get an oval headlamp and curvy bodywork like before. On the other hand, the Vespa S features a new trapezoidal headlamp for a different aesthetic. Both of these scooter models retain the monocoque metal body.

2 Engine and performance The 2025 Vespa models come with updated 125 cc and 150 cc engines that now comply with OBD-2B emission norms. The 125 cc unit produces 9.3 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 10.1 Nm at 5,600 rpm whereas the 150 cc engine generates 11.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.66 Nm at 6,100 rpm. The revision of both engines offers a slight increase in power and torque figures in comparison to previous versions.

3 New colours The new Vespa range introduces additional colour choices. The base Vespa comes in seven colours, including Verde Amabile, Rosso Red, and Pearl White, while the Vespa S gets additional shades such as Oro, Giallo Yellow (Matte), and Arancio Impulsivo. The Tech variants include India-specific colours like Qala with Mehendi-inspired graphics.

4 New Tech variants The new Vespa and Vespa S Tech variants include keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation. These features add modern conveniences while maintaining the scooter's classic styling. The Vespa Tech is priced at ₹1.92 lakh while the Vespa S Tech costs ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

5 Availability Piaggio will continue to position the Vespa in the premium scooter segment. The new models will be available at dealerships from February 25. The pricing is higher compared to other scooters in the same displacement category starting at ₹1.32 lakh for the 125 cc base variant. The pricing for the 150 cc variants will be revealed at a later date.

