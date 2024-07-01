Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India priced at 14.27 lakh. Check details

The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition, a highly exclusive collector’s item, has been launched in India, priced at ₹14.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition scooter celebrates the Lunar New Year of Hong Kong and is part of a global release limited to just 1,888 units. The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU), with bookings open at Piaggio's Motoplex showrooms across the country.

The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition is based on the standard Vespa 946 model, but it boasts new paint and decal work that set it apart. The scooter features

The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition is based on the standard Vespa 946 model, but it boasts new paint and decal work that set it apart. The scooter features a light gold base coat adorned with distinctive green dragon graphics, making it a standout on the road. The design pays homage to the cultural significance of the dragon in Asian traditions, symbolising power, strength, and good fortune.

The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition is powered by an air-cooled, 150cc, single-cylinder engine. Further it maintains the brand’s signature metal-monocoque body. The scooter also includes a single leading-link shock upfront, 12-inch wheels, and a 220mm front disc brake for improved handling and safety.

In addition to the scooter, buyers of the Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will receive an exclusive varsity jacket. This jacket, inspired by the scooter’s design, features ribbed wool and Nappa leather sleeves, with a dragon motif in emerald green, along with prints and embroideries on the left pocket and back panel.

"Vespa has always been more than just a mobility brand where it stands for freedom of expression and celebration of art and culture," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD of Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited.

A legacy of limited editions

This is not the first time Vespa has launched a special edition scooter in India. The Vespa Justin Bieber edition, exclusively designed by the Canadian pop star, was introduced at ₹6.46 lakh (ex-showroom) last year. This limited edition was also sold as a CBU and featured unique aesthetic changes, including an all-white finish extending to the bodywork, saddle, grips, and spokes of the rims. The tone-on-tone white design was complemented by the Vespa’s signature retro-Italian style, modernised with all-LED lighting and a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity.

Additionally, Piaggio also collaborated with Disney to introduce the Mickey Mouse limited edition range of scooters by Vespa, celebrating Disney's 100-year anniversary. Although this edition was not sold in India, it featured vibrant designs inspired by Disney’s iconic character, Mickey Mouse, and was available on the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc models.

