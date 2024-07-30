HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Updated Yezdi Adventure Teased Ahead Of Launch In August

Updated Yezdi Adventure teased ahead of launch in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2024, 17:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2024 Yezdi Adventure promises a host of upgrades right from new styling, and colour options, to more features and improved hardware.
Yezdi Adventure
The Yezdi Adventure is all set to get upgrades in the form of styling changes. The motorcycle is expected to arrive by early August
Yezdi Adventure
The Yezdi Adventure is all set to get upgrades in the form of styling changes. The motorcycle is expected to arrive by early August

Jawa-Yezdi, owned by Classic Legends - a Mahindra Group company, is all set to update the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle as early as next month. The company has been updating its range this year and has now dropped teasers for the updated Adventure on its social media handles. The 2024 Yezdi Adventure promises a host of upgrades right from new styling, and colour options, to more features and improved hardware.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Upgrades expected

The new Yezdi Adventure teaser shows updates in the form of new colours and graphics. The bike will get a new maroon and black dual-tone paint scheme with a white pinstripe in between. The fuel tank rails on the side are smaller than the ones on the outgoing model and get a plastic insert with the ‘EST 69’ stickering, denoting the brand’s origin year of 1969.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Engine Icon334.0 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Adventure
Engine Icon248.0 cc Mileage Icon38.12 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Engine Icon411 cc Mileage Icon38.23 kmpl
₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero 450 Adv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV
Engine Icon450 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki V-strom Sx (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Yezdi Adventure gets new Mountain Pack with touring accessories as standard.

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

Beyond cosmetic upgrades, the new Yezdi Adventure is also expected to be upgraded on the mechanical front. It will retain the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is tuned to develop 29.8 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect power figures to remain identical but the engine is likely to see improvements in the NVH levels, new internal components, and overall better finishing.

2023 Yezdi Adventure Whiteout
The Yezdi Adventure will get several upgrades with several major ones expected for the 334 cc engine
2023 Yezdi Adventure Whiteout
The Yezdi Adventure will get several upgrades with several major ones expected for the 334 cc engine

Expect to see upgrades to other hardware including the suspension and braking systems. Previous spy shots have revealed a revised exhaust pipe header that’s now placed from the rear section of the motor. The coolant reservoir has reportedly been shifted as well. We’ll learn more about the changes to the new Adventure soon.

Also Read : Yezdi Roadster gets new Trail Pack Check what it comes with

2024 Yezdi Adventure: Price

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure will go on sale in early August and will take on the KTM 250 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the segment. The current Adventure is priced from 2.16 lakh onwards, going up to 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The company could also introduce a new line of accessories with the updated model.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 17:54 PM IST
TAGS: go Yezdi Adventure Yezdi Adventure Yezdi Adventure Jawa Yezdi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.