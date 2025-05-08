HT Auto
HT Auto
TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles India launch confirmed this year

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles India launch confirmed this year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2025, 14:43 PM
The TVS-owned iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles has been confirmed for launch this year. The motorcycle maker will be one of the early beneficiaries of the recently announced India-UK Free Trade Agreement.
Acquired by TVS in 2020, Norton Motorcycles will arrive in India later this year and will be competing in the premium motorcycle segment
Acquired by TVS in 2020, Norton Motorcycles will arrive in India later this year and will be competing in the premium motorcycle segment

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it will bring the much-awaited iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles to India later this year. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director - TVS, announced the development, soon after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was greenlit on May 6. The move will drop the import duties on made-in-UK cars and two-wheelers from over 100 per cent to just 10 per cent. This should make the Norton bikes more accessible than originally anticipated.

“Our British brand Norton will launch later this year and this agreement will help us scale faster and leverage common supply chains. We are excited as we further progress towards Viksit Bharat," Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, McLaren, Bentley to get more affordable as India-UK Free Trade Agreement greenlit

The Norton Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR are likely to be the first offerings from the manufacturer in India and will be brought as full imports
The Norton Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR are likely to be the first offerings from the manufacturer in India and will be brought as full imports

Norton Motorcycles Acquisition

TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020 for 153 crore amidst the latter’s financial crisis, and the Indian brand has worked with Norton to help with the turnaround investing 1,000 crore in the process. The company has extensively worked in improving the current range of bikes, while introducing all-new offerings in the last couple of years.

Norton Motorcycles Expected In India

TVS is expected to bring the premium range of Norton Motorcycles first, comprising the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR. These bikes are likely to arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs) and are built at Norton’s Solihull facility in the UK. The bikes will serve more as brand builders before the company rolls out the made-in-India offerings that are in the pipeline. The company has already confirmed it plans to launch six new bikes by 2027, some of which will be made in India.

Norton V4SV Bharat Mobility 2025
The Norton V4SV showcased at the TVS pavilion earlier this year during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Norton V4SV Bharat Mobility 2025
The Norton V4SV showcased at the TVS pavilion earlier this year during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Norton readying bikes in the 300-400 cc

Norton is also rumoured to be working on bikes in the 300-400 cc category, taking the fight to players like Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Honda and more. These will be crucial in the brand’s long-term plans as it aims to diversify its presence in emerging markets with the upcoming range. There’s no timeline available yet for Norton’s arrival but expect the brand to officially make its way to Indian shores around September-October, right in time for the festive season.

The India-UK FTA promises to make it much easier for the Norton bikes to make their way to the Indian market. The move will greatly benefit other British brands including Triumph, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Lotus, Aston Martin, JLR, and more to bring their full imports to India. At the same time, exports from India will also get more convenient with tariff reductions in the UK on India-made products.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 14:43 PM IST
