TVS Raider iGO launched to mark 1 million sales milestone

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Raider in the Indian market. It is called Raider iGo and it is priced at ₹98,389 (Ex-showroom Delhi). Along with the launch of the new variant, TVS has also announced that the Raider has crossed 1 million sales.

TVS Raider: iGO Assist

The Raider iGO comes with ‘Boost Mode’, a category first feature that is enabled through the iGO Assist technology. What this does is provide a boost of 0.55 Nm which helps the Raider with acceleration. In fact, TVS now claims that the Raider iGO has the best-in-class torque figures along with best-in-class acceleration. TVS says that there is a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency figures while the motorcycle can now accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

TVS Raider: Cosmetic changes

TVS will now offer the Raider in a new Nardo Grey colour scheme that comes with alloy wheels finished in red.

TVS Raider: Features

The Raider iGO comes with a reverse LCD cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity that enables voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call handling and notification management.

TVS Raider: Specs

TVS Motor Company is using a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine that puts out 11.22 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.()

TVS Raider has passed 1 million customers since it was first introduced. Speaking of the new launch. “TVS Raider just got even more WICKED. The segment first Boost mode delivers additional 0.55 Nm of torque and 10% improvement in fuel efficiency. Our GenZ riders care most about the acceleration and mileage and the new TVS Raider delivers on both." said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company. “Also the snazzy Nardo grey colour, paired with red alloys will continue to set apart the style quotient of our riders. It’s this unrelenting focus on delighting our riders that has ensured that the TVS Raider has already surpassed a 1 Million count in the shortest period. This kind of brand love is humbling and energizing.")

