TVS Raider 125 crosses 1 million sales mark. Here's why it is popular

TVS Motor Company recently announced that the Raider 125 recently crossed the 1 million mark since it was first launched in the Indian market back in 2021. It has quickly become one of the most popular 125 cc motorcycles in the Indian market. Here are a few reasons for the popularity of the TVS Raider 125.

TVS Raider: Design

When the Raider was first launched, the design of the Raider was a bit polarizing but now it has been accepted well. Because of the way, the Raider 125 is designed, it does not look like a regular 125 cc commuter motorcycle. It gets an aggressive front end with LED Daytime Running Lamps with LED headlamp. The muscular fuel tank comes with tank shrouds while the split seats, a belly pan and a slim rear section adds to the aggressiveness of the design.

TVS Raider: Specs

TVS Raider 125 comes with a 124.8cc single-cylinder that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 11.22 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The engine is quite responsive, refined and the gearbox is quite smooth as well. TVS claims that Raider can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

TVS Raider: Feature-loaded

TVS Motor Company is known to offer quite a lot of features with their two-wheelers and the Raider is no different. Depending on the variant, it comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster or a TFT screen. The iGO variant and the top-end variant also come with Bluetooth connectivity that supports call/SMS alerts, weather updates and turn-by-turn navigation.

TVS also offers a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is even an under-seat storage which can come in handy. There is also a helmet attention indication, side stand indication and cut off and synchronized braking system.

TVS Raider: Price

TVS Raider 125 is priced between ₹84,869 and ₹1,03,830. All prices are ex-showroom.

