TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for the NX125. The NX125 was first launched in China back in 2020. The NX125 is a sporty scooter that has a similar powertrain to the now-discontinued Grazia. If launched, the NX125 will be going directly against the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Having said that, it is important to note that filing a patent does not mean that the scooter is confirmed to launch in India. Sometimes, the manufacturers file a design patent to protect the design of the vehicle.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have filed a design patent for the NX125, a sporty scooter with a similar powertrain to the discontinued Grazia, fi

The scooter's front fascia is characterized by a modern dual-pod LED headlamp arrangement, accompanied by traditional turn indicators. Additionally, it features a dual-tone finish on the handlebar cowl, interior panels, and tail section. The design showcases sharp angles and contours throughout the body, reminiscent of the Indian-spec Grazia 125.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda SP160 160 cc 160 cc 60 kmpl 60 kmpl ₹ 1.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 27.78 kmpl 27.78 kmpl ₹ 5.90 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Honda Forza350 330.0 cc 330.0 cc 30.0 kmpl 30.0 kmpl ₹ 3 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda PCX160 156.0 cc 156.0 cc 40.0 kmpl 40.0 kmpl ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Vario 160 156.9 cc 156.9 cc 46.9 kmpl 46.9 kmpl ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda ADV 350 330.0 cc 330.0 cc 29.4 kmpl 29.4 kmpl ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The sporty aesthetic is enhanced by an updated feature set, which includes a fully-digital instrument cluster, two small storage compartments at the front, ample underseat storage, and a USB charging port. The fuel tank has a capacity of 6 liters.

Honda NX125 gets an aggressive styling and a 125 cc engine.

Powering the scooter is a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine that produces 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The scooter is equipped with a 12-inch front wheel, a 10-inch rear wheel, telescopic forks, and a monoshock suspension system. Furthermore, the total weight of the scooter is 106 kg.

(Read more: 2024 Hero Destini 125: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter?)

The NX125 scooter sells for 9,580 Yuan (approximately ₹1.07 lakh) in the Chinese market. As of now, Honda only has the Activa 125 in the Indian market as their 125 cc scooter. The brand used to have the Grazia 125 but it was discontinued because of low sales. a

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: