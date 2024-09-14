HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq Rival, Honda Nx125 Scooter Patented. Will It Come To India?

TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2024, 10:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have filed a design patent for the NX125, a sporty scooter with a similar powertrain to the discontinued Grazia, fi
...
Honda NX125
The Honda NX125 was first introduced back in 2020.
Honda NX125
The Honda NX125 was first introduced back in 2020.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for the NX125. The NX125 was first launched in China back in 2020. The NX125 is a sporty scooter that has a similar powertrain to the now-discontinued Grazia. If launched, the NX125 will be going directly against the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Having said that, it is important to note that filing a patent does not mean that the scooter is confirmed to launch in India. Sometimes, the manufacturers file a design patent to protect the design of the vehicle.

The scooter's front fascia is characterized by a modern dual-pod LED headlamp arrangement, accompanied by traditional turn indicators. Additionally, it features a dual-tone finish on the handlebar cowl, interior panels, and tail section. The design showcases sharp angles and contours throughout the body, reminiscent of the Indian-spec Grazia 125.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon160 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Vario 160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Vario 160
Engine Icon156.9 cc Mileage Icon46.9 kmpl
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Adv 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda ADV 350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon29.4 kmpl
₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The sporty aesthetic is enhanced by an updated feature set, which includes a fully-digital instrument cluster, two small storage compartments at the front, ample underseat storage, and a USB charging port. The fuel tank has a capacity of 6 liters.

Honda NX125 gets an aggressive styling and a 125 cc engine.
Honda NX125 gets an aggressive styling and a 125 cc engine.

Powering the scooter is a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine that produces 8.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The scooter is equipped with a 12-inch front wheel, a 10-inch rear wheel, telescopic forks, and a monoshock suspension system. Furthermore, the total weight of the scooter is 106 kg.

(Read more: 2024 Hero Destini 125: Can it pose a threat to Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter?)

The NX125 scooter sells for 9,580 Yuan (approximately 1.07 lakh) in the Chinese market. As of now, Honda only has the Activa 125 in the Indian market as their 125 cc scooter. The brand used to have the Grazia 125 but it was discontinued because of low sales. a

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2024, 09:13 AM IST
TAGS: Grazia Activa 125 Honda NX125 NX125 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.