TVS Ntorq 150 debut on September 1: What to expect from the new scooter

| Updated on: 21 Aug 2025, 14:02 pm
The teaser indicates that the TVS Ntorq 150 builds on the familiar design language but adds sharper lines and a more prominent front end.

TVS Ntorq 150
TVS Ntorq 150
TVS Motor will launch the Ntorq 150 on September 1, a product that will expand the brand's footprint to the 150 cc scooter segment. The Ntorq since its launch in 2018 has found a specific niche in the 125 cc segment and has been taking customers to it, and to the segment with styling and connectivity. The step up to 150 cc indicates TVS’s intention to widen the brand’s appeal at a time when the scooter market itself is undergoing change.

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected styling with sharper cues

The teaser indicates that the Ntorq 150 builds on the familiar design language but adds sharper lines and a more prominent front end. The LED lighting, with quad-projectors and a T-shaped DRL, also indicates a greater emphasis on road presence. The scooter appears larger and more angular, separating it from the existing 125 cc model.

Also Read : TVS to roll out a new model on September 1. Is it Ntorq 150?

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected specs

Technical details are yet to be revealed, but the expectation is a 150 cc unit producing close to 12 bhp. This would put the Ntorq 150 in direct contention with the Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR 160 and Hero’s upcoming Xoom 160. The performance-scooter space, though niche, has been seeing more activity, and TVS will be looking to position the Ntorq as a viable option within this category.

TVS Ntorq 150: Expected features and hardware

TVS can be expected to include bigger 14-inch wheels, a rear disc brake, and its SmartXonnect system with a TFT screen. Connected functions like navigation and various ride modes may become standard. The emphasis, going by TVS’s approach with the 125, will likely remain on blending technology with everyday usability.

Also watch: Hero Xoom 125 review | The quickest 125cc scooter? Price, features, engine, speed and performance

TVS Ntorq 150: Price expectations

Pricing will be key. A figure in the region of 1.25–1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) is being speculated, which would keep the scooter in line with rivals while giving TVS scope to highlight its value proposition.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2025, 14:02 pm IST
TAGS: tvs tvs ntorq

