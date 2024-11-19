TVS updates Apache RTR 160 4V with new features and tech. Check what has changed

TVS Motor has updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with additional features and more upgrades. The motorcycle has been launched at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is around ₹5,000 more than the last update launched back in 2023. The updated Apache RTR 160 4V now promises to offer more advanced technology, improved performance among others. The bike rivals the likes of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V , Honda CB Hornet 2.0 , Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the likes in the segment.

In its latest avatar, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle comes with several new features that are aimed to enhance ride experience. These include the new TVS SmartXonnect TM technology which now enables Bluetooth connectivity as well as offer turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and voice assist too. TVS has also added a Glide Through Technology (GTT) in the Apache RTR 160 4V. This new technology promises to offer seamless ride in heavy traffic conditions and added comfort through adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The TVS Apache RTR 1604V will be offered with three exterior colour options. These include Granite Grey, Matte Black and Pearl White. The two-wheeler manufacturer had earlier introduced another colour option - Lightning Blue. The bike also comes with Sporty, race-inspired graphics, golden-finish USD forks and red alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Engine, transmission, ride modes

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle continues to be powered by the 160 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that can generate up to 17.3 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It also gets 37mm USD Front Suspension, telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, dual-channel ABS and 240 mm rear disc. In terms of ride modes, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets three including Sport, Urban, Rain.

