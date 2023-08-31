TVS teases Apache RTR 310 ahead of Sept 6 debut, new details revealed

TVS Motor Company has teased its upcoming Apache RTR 310 ahead of its September 6 debut through some fresh teaser images, which reveal the upcoming motorcycle's design to a large extent. The new set of teaser images clearly reveals a lot of details about the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310. These come as official images after numerous spyshots of the bike have been spotted. Interestingly, the bike is already available for booking at ₹3,100 .

The TVS Apache RTR 310 sports a sharp design language, as the teaser images reveal. This is in line with the other models in the RTR series. Being the flagship naked streetfighter from the homegrown brand, the RTR 310 gets a sharp look. The teaser image indicates the motorcycle will feature an angular headlight which would get LED treatment, while the sharp tank shrouds, exposed rear subframe and chunky side-slung exhaust can be figured out. While the headlamps and fuel tank remain covered under the black wrap, the outline of the bike can be figured out in the teaser images.

The images also reveal that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will come with a sleek rear profile, which will get a tyre-hugger with the indicators mounted on it rather than on a rear fender, which the two-wheeler brand has removed. Overall, the TVS Apache RTR 310 looks minimalistic yet sporty and aggressive with its sharp look. The bike is expected to come with all LED treatments, from headlight to taillight and turn indicators.

The bike gets petal disc brakes at both front and rear, which would be paired with dual-channel ABS. For suspension duty, it gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. It will be interesting to see if TVS offers adjustability for the front forks as it does for the RR 310. The upcoming naked streetfighter would run on 17-inch alloy wheels. There would be adjustable brake and clutch levers among other features along with a TFT display.

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 310 will be the same engine that works in its fully-faired sibling and in the BMW 310 models. The 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is capable of churning out 33.5 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque. Expect the bike to get a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

First Published Date: