TVS to unveil new motorcycle on September 6. Is this the Apache RTR 310?

TVS Motor Company is on a roll with new launches for the festive season. With the company’s newest electric offering set for global unveiling on August 23 , the company has now teased its next offering which will go make its global debut on September 6, 2023. While the teaser gives away little detail about the new offering, rumours are rife that this could be the long-awaited TVS Apache RTR 310 .

The teaser comes with the hashtag #RestlessToPlay promising a fun offering from the company. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be a streetfighter based on the Apache RR 310 and will be the new flagship offering in the naked street Apache range. Expect most of the hardware to be carried over from the Apache RR 310 to the Apache RTR 310, albeit with new bodywork. Previous spy shots promise aggressive styling on the motorcycle.

Concerning the hardware, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to come with adjustable levers, split seats with split grab rails, rear-set footpegs, USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. A muscular fuel tank with extensions on either side and a newly-designed LED taillight will also be part of the package.

The upcoming Apache RTR 310 will be a cousin to the BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS, which share the same underpinnings as the Apache RR 310. Also, expect the model to get a horizontal TFT screen from the G 310 R instead of the fully-stacked vertical display on the fully-faired Apache. Power will come from the familiar 313 cc single-cylinder, reverse inclined engine tuned for 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque on the Apache RR 310. The motor is likely to get revised gear ratios and sprockets for different power delivery.

The 300-500 cc segment is hotting up, especially with the arrival of new entrants. The TVS Apache RTR 310 will have to be quite competitive to take on the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB300R and the new Triumph Speed 400 in the segment.

