TVS drops new teaser for upcoming premium Creon-based e-scooter. What we know

TVS Motor Company is all set to bring its newest electric offering to the market and has planned a grand unveiling in Dubai on August 23, 2023. While details are scarce about the upcoming electric scooter, TVS is expected to finally bring the production version of the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The TVS Creon e-scooter previewed a performance electric scooter that might just be a game changer in the segment.

The upcoming TVS Creon-based electric scooter is expected to be a global offering and will arrive right in time for the festive season. It will be TVS’ second electric scooter after the iQube which has been a strong seller for the company. While the iQube is more like a family scooter on the same lines as the Jupiter 110, the Creon-based offering is expected to be sportier, feature-packed and more. The teaser also hints at the vertically-stacked LED headlamp design, as was seen on the Creon concept.

The TVS Creon boast some impressive numbers with an 11.76 kW motor, which translates to 15.7 bhp and could sprint from 0-60 kmph in a claimed 5.1 seconds. Of course, there’s no word yet if the production model will get the same specifications. Rumours also suggest that the upcoming electric offering could share its underpinnings with the BMW Motorrad CE 02 concept urban bike that was unveiled earlier this year. The CE 02 is packed with an 11 kW belt-drive motor with a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 90 km on a single charge. The bike will be built by TVS as part of its collaboration with the company.

More details on TVS’ upcoming electric offering will be available on August 23. Make sure to watch this space for all the action.

