TVS Apache RTR 310 is here!

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market
The prices of TVS Apache RTR 310 starts at ₹2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings are open
The Apache RTR 310 is a naked streetfighter version of the Apache RR 310
The motorcycle comes with a new horizontal 5-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There is cruise control, dynamic brake lamp, riding modes, GoPro control and 6D IMU
TVS is also offering adjustable levers, bi-directional quickshifter, heated and cooled seat, tyre pressure monitoring system and stability control
Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2 cc engine that puts out 35 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch
The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 exclusive freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears and lifestyle merchandize.
TVS is also offering BTO kits with the Apache RTR 310.