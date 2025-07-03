Triumph Speed 400 gets a new colour scheme in UK. Will it come to India?

Triumph Motorcycles has added a new, sophisticated colour scheme to its entry-level roadster , the Speed 400, in the UK market. The latest paint option—Pearl Metallic White with Phantom Black—introduces a refined aesthetic to the already popular motorcycle, appealing to both new-age riders and enthusiasts with a taste for timeless design. As of now, it is not clear whether Triumph will release the new paint job in the Indian market or not.

This newly introduced colour combination features a crisp white fuel tank contrasted by blacked-out components, complemented by a delicate golden pinstripe that runs along the tank edges. This subtle detailing not only elevates the bike's visual appeal but also reflects Triumph’s rich legacy of blending modern performance with classic styling cues. The overall design continues to feature retro elements such as a round headlamp, tear-drop tank, and brushed metal finishes.

Although this new colour option is currently limited to the UK, it is highly anticipated that Triumph will bring this scheme to India in the near future. Given the strong demand for the Speed 400 in the Indian market and the importance of style in purchasing decisions, this elegant colourway is expected to be well received.

The gold strip along with the golden USD forks provide a premium look to the Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine and Performance

Beneath its stylish exterior, the Speed 400 retains the same capable mechanical setup. It is powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, this engine is engineered to offer smooth, responsive performance across the rev range. Triumph has tuned the motor for linear power delivery, making it a perfect machine for both city rides and weekend highway trips.

Also Read : Triumph Speed T4 gets new Baja Orange colour, priced at ₹2.05 lakh

Hardware and Features

Triumph has equipped the Speed 400 with premium components, including a 43mm USD front fork, gas-charged monoshock at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The braking system features disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, ensuring confident stopping power. Additional features include LED lighting, a ride-by-wire throttle, a hybrid digital-analogue instrument console, and a slipper clutch for added convenience and safety.

With its combination of performance, heritage styling, and affordability, the Triumph Speed 400 continues to be a strong contender in the 400cc motorcycle segment. The new Pearl White and Phantom Black colour scheme only adds to its desirability.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: