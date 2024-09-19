In pics: Triumph unveils updated MY25 Speed Twin 1200, to launch in December

HT Auto
The MY25 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has been unveiled and is scheduled to be made available from dealerships globally from December 2024. The modern clas
...
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
1/10
Triumph Motorcycles has recently unveiled the 2025 Speed Twin 1200 roadster and the new model is set to reach dealerships in December 2024. The updated Speed Twin 1200 comes bearing multiple hardware upgrades, new features, and an updated engine. (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin
2/10
Alongside the updated roadster, the British motorcycle manufacturer also unveiled an all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS model that brings sportier suspension and ergonomics. Both the new models get the same liquid-cooled 1200 cc power unit. (Triumph )
Triumph Speed Twin
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
3/10
The new Speed Twin 1200 is offered in three colour options, of which two are dual tone. Aluminium Silver is the monotone option while Crystal White (pictured above) and Carnival Red get contrasted with a shade of Sapphire Black. (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
4/10
The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes bearing chassis upgrades that include USD Mazarocchi forks in the front with 120 mm wheel travel and twin Mazarocchi RSUs with 116 mm travel. (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
5/10
The updated Speed Twin roadster carries over the liquid-cooled, eight-valve, 1200 cc engine that makes five bhp more than in the outgoing model. Total power and torque output comes to 103.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The rider operates a wet, multi-plate slipper clutch with a six-speed gearbox. (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
6/10
The updated Speed Twin comes bearing a newly sculpted tank and side panels, alongside a new LED headlamp, bench seat, and bracket design. Triumph has fitted in brushed aluminium throttle body covers seamlessly into the side panels.  (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
7/10
The Speed Twin 1200 further comes with brushed metal finishing on the twin upswept megaphone silencers, mudguards, side panel finishers, and heel guards.  (Triumph )
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
8/10
The Speed Twin comes with a 2-2 exhaust system with twin upswept megaphone silencers that come with brushed stainless steel finishing. The roadster's mudguards, side panel finishers, and heel guards are all finished in brushed metal as well. (Triumph )
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
9/10
Triumph has fitted a big LCD instrument console that is compatible with My Triumph Module to provide turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity. The new Speed Twin 1200 includes Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control. The neo-retro roadster additionally comes with two self-explanatory riding modes: Road and Rain.  (Triumph )
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
10/10
While prices have not been announced as of yet, it is confirmed that the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the 1200 RS are going to be available across the world through dealerships from December 2024. Coupled with the recent launch of the two new Speed 400 cc models, Triumph has now brought significant updates to its Modern Classic lineup.   (Triumph Speed )
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
First Published Date: 19 Sep 2024, 17:39 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Speed Twin motorcycles

